Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE remained flat at $10.28 on Friday. 1,401,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

