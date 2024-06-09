Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 11,376 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $103.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

