Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.86. 327,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day moving average is $380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

