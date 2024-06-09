Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Pampa Energía worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of PAM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. 378,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

