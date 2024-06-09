Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,403 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

