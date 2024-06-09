Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 512.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,498. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

