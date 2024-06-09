Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $12.81 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.13 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

