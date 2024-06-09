Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $4,744,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 2,202,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.