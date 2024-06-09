Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,479,974 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479,974 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 37,149,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,939,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

