Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $3.60 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.63. 187,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.