Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,709. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

