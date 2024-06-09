Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 5,575 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Metropolitan Bank worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 89,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

