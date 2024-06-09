Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.43% of WNS worth $43,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in WNS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,274 shares. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

