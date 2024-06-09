Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,520 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Neogen worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 2,433,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

