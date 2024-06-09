Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $36.10 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,340. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE ELF traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.63. 917,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.62.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

