Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $37,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,967 shares of company stock worth $279,523 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. 188,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,275. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.61, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

