Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 40,076 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Repay were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in Repay by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

