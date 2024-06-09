Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Saia comprises approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Saia worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.83.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,742. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.66 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.33 and a 200 day moving average of $482.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

