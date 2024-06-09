Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Rapid7 worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 1,063,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,521. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.