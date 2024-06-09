Raymond James Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

