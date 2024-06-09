RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.79). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 148,995 shares.

RDL Realisation Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.70.

About RDL Realisation

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

