RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. The stock has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.