RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 5.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.