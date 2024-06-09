RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

