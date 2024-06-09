Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is Soviero Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Soviero Asset Management LP cut its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for 6.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 274,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

