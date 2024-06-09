Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.30. 391,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

