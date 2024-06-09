Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 107,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 6,722,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,464. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

