Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,521 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 436,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,295. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

