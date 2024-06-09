Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 216,084 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.88% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 14,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,942. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

