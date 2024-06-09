Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.