Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,626,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,365,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

