Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $462.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average of $427.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

