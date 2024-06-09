Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $989.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,002.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,016.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

