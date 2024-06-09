Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 367.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,002.95. 250,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,207. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $927.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,016.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

