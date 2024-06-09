Regis Management CO LLC Has $8.85 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 594,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,704. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

