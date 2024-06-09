Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

