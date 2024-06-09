Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $186.95. 883,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

