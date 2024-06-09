Reviewing Ubiquitech Software (OTCMKTS:UBQU) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) and Ubiquitech Software (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Ubiquitech Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 5.94 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.35 Ubiquitech Software N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.05

Ubiquitech Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquitech Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Ubiquitech Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Ubiquitech Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and Ubiquitech Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquitech Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ubiquitech Software beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Ubiquitech Software

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers. It also operates AffiliateCashExpress.com and NeedFunded.com. Ubiquitech Software Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.