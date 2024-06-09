Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is Future Fund LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up about 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $19,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 631,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 24,524,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,743,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

