Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.91. 432,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

