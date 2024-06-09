Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Position Raised by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.36% of Roivant Sciences worth $213,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 4,694,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,899. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

