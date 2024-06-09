Roth Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

