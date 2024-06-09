Roth Capital Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) to Hold

Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

UUUU stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $972.08 million, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 874,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

