Roumell Asset Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. SITE Centers comprises approximately 3.2% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 1,469,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.