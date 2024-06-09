Royal Bank of Canada Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $31.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

