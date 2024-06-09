RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.74 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,212.49 or 0.98151157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $30.74 million and $93,032.49 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,479.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.00684158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00115481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00243340 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00081614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 68,890.99797999 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $56,863.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

