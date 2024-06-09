Rubric Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,948 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.13% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $50,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 141,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

