Rubric Capital Management LP Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,526 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.66% of Revance Therapeutics worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,156. The stock has a market cap of $282.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

