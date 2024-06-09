Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,713 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of scPharmaceuticals worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 539,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 667,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

