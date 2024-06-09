Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $39.35 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,872,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,348,000. GoodRx makes up approximately 0.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 121.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $8,866,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,539. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

